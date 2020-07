Articles

Published on Friday, 10 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 10 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02088-9

Spain launches the largest test yet of no-strings-attached income — but it’s not truly universal. Plus: how group testing could transform the hunt for coronavirus cases, and PhD students in Australia face financial meltdown.

