Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2462-y

High levels of the sexually dimorphic hormone ecdysone, produced by active ovaries in Drosophila, promote the proliferation of stem cells in the female gut and maximize reproductive fitness, but also increase female susceptibility to age-dependent dysplasia and tumorigenesis.

