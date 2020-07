Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2471-x

The authors demonstrate that clock time can be regulated by non-photic physiologically relevant cues and that such cues can drive unscheduled homeostatic responses via clock-output networks.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/JKxHcHWewWo/s41586-020-2471-x