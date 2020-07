Articles

Nature, Published online: 09 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02078-x

People from Polynesia and South America mingled around 800 years ago — though it’s not clear who visited whom. Plus: mounting evidence suggests coronavirus is airborne, and precise gene edits made to mitochondrial DNA for the first time.

