Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01974-6

A bacterial toxin has been found that allows DNA in a cellular organelle called the mitochondrion to be precisely altered. This development could help to combat diseases caused by mutations in mitochondrial DNA.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/x15Es1lHNjs/d41586-020-01974-6