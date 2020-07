Articles

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2467-6

Resequencing analyses of three species of wild sunflower identify large non-recombining haplotype blocks that correlate with ecologically relevant traits, soil and climate characteristics, and that differentiate species ecotypes.

