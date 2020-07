Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2448-9

A detailed assessment of the techno-economic potential of enhanced rock weathering on croplands identifies national CO2 removal potentials, costs and engineering challenges if it were to be scaled up to help meet ambitious global CO2 removal targets.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/EQI49HW0nJk/s41586-020-2448-9