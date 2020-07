Articles

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2470-y

In mice, persistent activation of mitochondrial cannabinoid receptors in astroglia impairs cellular glucose metabolism and lactate production, leading to an increase in redox stress in neurons and altered behavioural responses.

