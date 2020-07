Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2475-6

Oxidation of ubiquinol by the mitochondrial electron transfer chain drives tumour growth by maintaining the function of the oxidative Krebs cycle and de novo pyrimidine synthesis.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/DR167GZNvmM/s41586-020-2475-6