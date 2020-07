Articles

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2487-2

Genomic analyses of DNA from modern individuals show that, about 800 years ago, pre-European contact occurred between Polynesian individuals and Native American individuals from near present-day Colombia, while remote Pacific islands were still being settled.

