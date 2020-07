Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2442-2

A mobile robot autonomously operates analytical instruments in a wet chemistry laboratory, performing a photocatalyst optimization task much faster than a human would be able to.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/gCduG7HaoWM/s41586-020-2442-2