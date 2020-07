Articles

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01965-7

Large-scale removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere might be achieved through enhanced rock weathering. It now seems that this approach is as promising as other strategies, in terms of cost and CO2-removal potential.

