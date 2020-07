Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 07 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02042-9

San Quentin prison is dealing with the third-largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States: researchers fear that other prisons are at risk.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/OCd2ziSnTBw/d41586-020-02042-9