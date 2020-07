Articles

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2451-1

Both piriform cortex and its sensory inputs from the olfactory bulb represent chemical odour relationships, but cortex reshapes relational information inherited from the sensory periphery to enhance odour generalization and to reflect experience.

