Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2421-7

Observations of TOI-849b reveal a radius smaller than Neptune’s but a large mass of about 40 Earth masses, indicating that the planet is the remnant core of a gas giant.

