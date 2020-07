Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2420-8

Quantum correlations between the laser beams and the positions of the 40-kg mirrors of LIGO are confirmed experimentally, enabling high-precision measurements of both gravitational waves and macroscopic quantum states.

