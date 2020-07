Articles

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01914-4

A method has been reported that improves the precision of measurements made by gravitational-wave detectors beyond an intrinsic limit — and shows that quantum fluctuations can alter the position of macroscopic objects.

