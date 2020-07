Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2443-1

The small molecule GS-6207, which disrupts the function of the HIV capsid protein, shows potential as a long-acting therapeutic agent for the treatment and prevention of HIV infection.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/mVpeoVZqXvA/s41586-020-2443-1