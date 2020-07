Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 02 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02010-3

Divers found stone tools belonging to people that lived more than 7,000 years ago. Plus: an image library with offensive tags has been pulled offline, and a fire has destroyed important specimens at a museum in Brazil.

