Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2376-8

Branched flow of light is experimentally observed inside a thin soap membrane, where smooth variations of the membrane thickness transform the light beam into branched filaments of enhanced intensity that keep dividing as the waves propagate.

