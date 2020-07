Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2447-x

Time-resolved cryogenic electron microscopy structures of a ribosome during the delivery of aminoacyl-tRNA by EF-Tu•GTP capture 33 ribosomal states, enabling visualization of the initial selection, proofreading and peptidyl transfer stages.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/rpE3e2-nPHU/s41586-020-2447-x