Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2446-y

During nutrient stress, ribosomal protein abundance is regulated primarily by translational and non-autophagic degradative mechanisms, but ribosome density per cell is largely maintained by reductions in cell volume and rates of cell division.

