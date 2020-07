Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 01 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2429-z

Laser-generated high-harmonic emission is used to image the valence potential and electron density in magnesium fluoride and calcium fluoride at the picometre scale, enabling direct probing of material properties.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Ss18ubT6TAA/s41586-020-2429-z