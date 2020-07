Articles

Nature, Published online: 30 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01979-1

Scientists carrying out routine monitoring in China have found that pigs are widely infected with a virus with the potential to trigger a pandemic. Plus, cosmic rays could explain why DNA is right-handed, and quantum computers work better when no one’s around.

