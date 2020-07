Articles

Nature, Published online: 30 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01904-6

For the inaugural Spinoff Prize, Nature sought out the most exciting science-based companies to have emerged from academic labs in the past three years. Here are the selected firms: 12 finalists, and 32 ‘ones to watch’.

