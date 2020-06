Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2435-1

Mutagenic lesions such as those that give rise to cancer frequently segregate—unrepaired—during cell division, resulting in phasing of multiple alleles across generations of daughter cells and consequent tumour heterogeneity.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/MsA9PcDAli4/s41586-020-2435-1