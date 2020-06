Articles

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2452-0

The structure of the GABAB receptor in an inactive state reveals, amongst other features, a latch between the two subunits that locks the transmembrane domain interface, and the presence of large phospholipids that may modulate receptor function.

