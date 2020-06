Articles

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2375-9

Thin films of amorphous boron nitride are mechanically and electrically robust, prevent diffusion of metal atoms into semiconductors and have ultralow dielectric constants that exceed current recommendations for high-performance electronics.

