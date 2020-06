Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2388-4

Depletion of the RNA-binding protein PTB (also known as PTBP1) in astrocytes reprograms these cells to become functional neurons and, in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease, reverses the disease phenotype.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/gz3gVYl1rcU/s41586-020-2388-4