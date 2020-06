Articles

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2436-0

A predicted loss-of-function germline mutation in FLT3 causes a reduction in full-length FLT3, with a compensatory increase in the levels of FLT3 ligand, leading to increased risk of autoimmune thyroid disease.

