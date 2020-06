Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01817-4

Astrocytes are non-neuronal brain cells that express a protein called PTB. It emerges that PTB depletion unlocks the potential of astrocytes to convert to neurons in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease.

