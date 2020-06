Articles

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2428-0

The authors show that metabolic activity leads to an increase in the intracellular pH of neuromesodermal precursors, and that this increase in pH, by allowing post-translational modification of β-catenin, is required for the activation of WNT signalling and mesodermal fate acquisition.

