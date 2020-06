Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2409-3

A Damascus-like steel consisting of alternating hard and soft layers is created by using a laser additive manufacturing technique and digital control of the processing parameters.

