Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01811-w

Israel is in the middle of a building boom to house its rapidly growing population, but some researchers fear the country isn’t doing enough to conserve its wealth of archaeological sites.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Rc6KbXJDAwo/d41586-020-01811-w