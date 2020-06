Articles

Nature, Published online: 24 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01815-6

DNA damage can cause mutations due to failure of DNA repair and errors during DNA replication. Tracking the strand of the DNA double helix on which damage occurs has shed light on processes that affect tumour evolution.

