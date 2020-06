Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 22 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 22 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01779-7

Quantum key distribution is a cryptographic method that can guarantee secure communication. A satellite-based experiment has shown that this technique can be applied over long distances without the need for trusted relays.

