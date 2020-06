Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01816-5

Efforts are intensifying to try to harness antibodies as a therapy for COVID-19. A study reveals the insights that can be gained from antibodies made by a person who had a coronavirus infection that caused the disease SARS.

