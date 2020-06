Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 22 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01864-x

The virus can damage lung, liver and kidney tissue grown in the lab, which might explain some severe COVID-19 complications in people.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/lEBOPLR7-Yo/d41586-020-01864-x