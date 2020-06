Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01759-x

Senescence is a hallmark of cellular ageing and contributes to many diseases. A new method enabling immune cells to target senescent cells might offer improved therapeutic options.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/rEYtHwgBiZk/d41586-020-01759-x