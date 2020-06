Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2397-3

Neurons in the canary premotor cortex homologue encode past song phrases and transitions, carrying information relevant to future choice of phrases as ‘hidden states’ during song.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/FPCh-INDZtU/s41586-020-2397-3