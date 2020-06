Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01655-4

The huge, elaborate, 5,000-year-old tomb at Newgrange, Ireland, is thought to have been built for a powerful elite. DNA of a man buried there reveals a case of incest. Was this a strategy to maintain a dynastic bloodline?

