Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2360-3

Sea surface density observations in the Arctic Ocean reveal a relationship between the present-day surface water density and the anthropogenic carbon inventory and coincident acidification, suggesting that recent acidification projections are underestimates.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/aQJEd_nfoyw/s41586-020-2360-3