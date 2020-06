Articles

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2378-6

Skeletal remains from the Neolithic passage tomb at Newgrange (Ireland) represent the adult son of a first-degree incestuous union, suggesting that a politico-religious elite may have controlled the construction of Irish sites of this type.

