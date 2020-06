Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2358-x

A turnkey regime for soliton microcombs is demonstrated, in which solitons are generated by switching on a co-integrated pump laser, eliminating the need for photonic and electronic control circuitry.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/McUoNAaiG0c/s41586-020-2358-x