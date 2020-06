Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01762-2

RNA is now known to travel outside cells to tissues around the body. Researchers are working out whether they can exploit this extracellular RNA to detect and treat disease.

