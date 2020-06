Articles

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2354-1

Observations of the radio galaxy Centaurus A at teraelectronvolt energies resolve its large-scale jet and favour electron synchrotron processes as the source of its X-ray emission.

