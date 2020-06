Articles

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2412-8

Molecular analyses of newly discovered, embryo-bearing ornithischian and sauropod dinosaur eggs suggest that the ancestral dinosaur egg was soft-shelled, and that hard-shelled eggs evolved independently at least three times in the major dinosaur lineages.

