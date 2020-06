Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2396-4

The biosynthetic pathway that produces the secondary bile acids DCA and LCA in human gut microbes has been fully characterized, engineered into another bacterial host, and used to confer DCA production in germ-free miceā€”an important proof-of-principle for the engineering of gut microbial pathways.

