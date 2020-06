Articles

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01732-8

It is thought that dinosaurs laid hard-shelled eggs, whereas ancient marine reptiles gave birth to live young. However, new discoveries of fossilized soft-shelled eggs challenge these long-held tenets of reproductive evolution.

