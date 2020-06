Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Nature, Published online: 17 June 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2385-7

Single-cell RNA sequencing identifies the pattern of gene expression during lineage progression in endosymbiotic cells of the fast-growing soft coral Xenia, revealing principles that underlie uptake and maintenance of endosymbionts by this coral.

